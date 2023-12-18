Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.75 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

