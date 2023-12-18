Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.