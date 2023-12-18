Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $127.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Illumina by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Illumina by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

