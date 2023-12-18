Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.51. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Infinera by 33.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth $62,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

