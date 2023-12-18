Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in November

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $75.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $75.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

