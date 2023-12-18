Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 139,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Innospec Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $119.87 on Monday. Innospec has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

