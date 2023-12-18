Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

BALT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,936 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

