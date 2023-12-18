Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

