Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Inovalis S.A. Buys 12,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,465.60.

On Monday, December 11th, Inovalis S.A. bought 39,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,992.63.

On Friday, December 8th, Inovalis S.A. bought 28,800 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,253.44.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 16,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. acquired 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.56. 65,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$4.95.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

