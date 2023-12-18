Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Stake Increased by Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma accounts for 7.5% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned 7.28% of Inozyme Pharma worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 329.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,467 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,890,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 472.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 462,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.00. 372,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

