Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Purchases 312 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,629.85.

Leon Joseph Steven Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.94. 20,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.15. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$41.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDGI. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

