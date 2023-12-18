Insider Buying: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) Director Rajeev Vasudeva bought 1,000 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.50. 62,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,603. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.49.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.