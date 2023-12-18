Insider Buying: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,256. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7501453 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 244.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.21.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

