Insider Buying: New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) McGill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.97 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,700.00 ($32,697.37).

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

New Hope Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 22nd. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

