Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases 11,060 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,023.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,739,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,271.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Shares of STXS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 153,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,771. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stereotaxis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

