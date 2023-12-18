Insider Buying: Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Purchases 90,000 Shares of Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00.

Shares of Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$5.42 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$275.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$6.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAY.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

