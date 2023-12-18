Insider Buying: Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) CEO Buys 29,000 Shares of Stock

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) CEO Randy Milby bought 29,000 shares of Tharimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Randy Milby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tharimmune alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Randy Milby acquired 10,000 shares of Tharimmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000.00.

Tharimmune Stock Up 0.5 %

THAR traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.54. 624,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,908. Tharimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune ( NASDAQ:THAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.50). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tharimmune, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.