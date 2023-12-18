Insider Buying: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,058. The company has a market cap of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica by 27.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,256,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 68.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Zomedica by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

