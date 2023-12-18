Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP Sells 775 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FRP Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.72 million, a P/E ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $64.00.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.