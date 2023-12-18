Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP Sells 775 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FRP Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.72 million, a P/E ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 23.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

