Insider Selling: K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE KBL traded down C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$34.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374. The firm has a market cap of C$363.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.45 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. Analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.1188119 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

