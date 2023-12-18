Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00.

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 99,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,019. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.41. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5602047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

