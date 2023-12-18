Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 10,040 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andersons Stock Up 1.0 %

Andersons stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Andersons by 1,222.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andersons

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.