Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $991.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $882.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.52 and a 1-year high of $1,015.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

