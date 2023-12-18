Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.33

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.33 and last traded at $182.26, with a volume of 4774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Stories

