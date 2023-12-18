Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.38

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.38 and last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 37575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Integer by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Integer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.