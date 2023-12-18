Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

