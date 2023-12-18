Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
VVR stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.