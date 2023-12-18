Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000.

VVR stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

