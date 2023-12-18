Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

