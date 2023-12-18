Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,875,523. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

