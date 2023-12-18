Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lowered by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $209,198,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.13. 186,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,770. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

