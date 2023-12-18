International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.19. 1,303,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,941. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

