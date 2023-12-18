International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.78. 989,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

