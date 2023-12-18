International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.33, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

