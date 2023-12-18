International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
International Frontier Resources Stock Down 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$897,600.00, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
About International Frontier Resources
International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.
