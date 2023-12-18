Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $582.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $587.67.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $608.51 on Monday. Intuit has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $617.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

