Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

