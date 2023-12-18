Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.75

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 1822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

