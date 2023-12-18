Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,041,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,454,000 after buying an additional 109,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF remained flat at $34.84 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

