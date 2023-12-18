Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 469,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 194,471 shares.The stock last traded at $18.01 and had previously closed at $18.10.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

