Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHB. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PHB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 83,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,143. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.