Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.40

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 8750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

