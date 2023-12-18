Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.36

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 53176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,438,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.