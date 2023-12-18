Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.46

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.46 and last traded at $167.40, with a volume of 959298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

