Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509,894 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,971. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

