Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.41. 2,150,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,780. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

