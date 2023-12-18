Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $406.55

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $406.55 and last traded at $406.22, with a volume of 17123687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $405.34.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

