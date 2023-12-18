Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $405.03 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $406.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.01.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

