Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,742,672. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $406.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.55 and its 200-day moving average is $371.01.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

