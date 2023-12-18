Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 11.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $405.58. 11,672,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,755,461. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.01. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.