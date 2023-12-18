Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 924,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,506% from the previous session’s volume of 57,562 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $43.61.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $671.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

